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Free Speech Discussion: A Recording of an Interview With Russian Journalist Dimitri Simes

Matt interviewed Russian journalist Dimitri Simes today about one of the more interesting (and disturbing) free speech cases of recent times, now extended across multiple administrations
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Matt Taibbi

Live Free Speech Discussion, 2:00 PM ET Today: Interview With Russian Journalist Dimitri Simes

Matt Taibbi
·
Sep 25
Live Free Speech Discussion, 2:00 PM ET Today: Interview With Russian Journalist Dimitri Simes

Racket readers should recall an interview published in this space in March with Dimitri Simes, a prominent Russian journalist who in August of 2024 became inveigled in one of the strangest and most disturbing speech cases of our times. While he and wife Anastasia Rurikova Simes were away, the FBI raided his Virginia home, seizing all his possessions but one. “My handgun,” Simes said. “They put it on my night table.”

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