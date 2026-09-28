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Free Speech Discussion: A Recording of an Interview With Russian Journalist Dimitri Simes
Matt interviewed Russian journalist Dimitri Simes today about one of the more interesting (and disturbing) free speech cases of recent times, now extended across multiple administrations
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