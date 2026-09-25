Racket News

Racket News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Coleen Rowley's avatar
Coleen Rowley
19h

Hope you post the video after the live discussion!

Reply
Share
David's avatar
David
20h

"Simes, a prominent Russian journalist who in August of 2024 became inveigled..." I don't believe "inveigle" is the right word here.

Reply
Share
2 replies
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matt Taibbi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture