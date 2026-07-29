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Commentary on Anthony Fauci Hearing With Dr. Matt Bivens

While watching hearings on pandemic origins, Matt Bivens and I review details from Dr. Anthony Fauci's Diaries
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Matt Taibbi and Matt Bivens, M.D.

Thank you Nina Teicholz, Stillwell888, verticalman91, Frederick R Smith, Jay DeLancy, and many others for tuning into my live video with Matt Bivens, M.D.! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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