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Recording: Inside the Twitter Files

A recording from Friday's live video
Matt Taibbi's avatar
Matt Bivens, M.D.'s avatar
Matt Taibbi and Matt Bivens, M.D.
Jul 11, 2026

Thank you Jay DeLancy, M Suter/ Daimon Seed Astrology, Linda, Gathering Goateggs, Dr. Beautiful Wooster, and many others for tuning into my live video with Matt Bivens, M.D.! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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