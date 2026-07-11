Thank you Jay DeLancy, M Suter/ Daimon Seed Astrology, Linda, Gathering Goateggs, Dr. Beautiful Wooster, and many others for tuning into my live video with Matt Bivens, M.D.! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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Recording: Inside the Twitter Files
A recording from Friday's live video
Jul 11, 2026
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