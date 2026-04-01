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michael Griffin's avatar
michael Griffin
4d

I am sorry but this article was a ton of garbage. There is nothing close to Nazi style " experimentation" mentioned in this study. Like his last article, Lovelace is like a 2 with Matt being a 10

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JMaryH
4d

Reviewing the FBI presentation, slide by slide, seeing the details of all the various government departments and policies, once again served as a reminder of the BLOAT of our government and how off message every single department has become.

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