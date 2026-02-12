EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first story in a series on FBI assessments.

The FBI examined more than 1,000 religious organizations, members of the press, public officials, and political candidates in so-called “assessments” that require no evidence of a crime, according to a confidential and closely guarded report exclusively obtained by Racket News.

The January 2026 government report— which directs recipients to destroy its contents when no longer needed — spells out new details of the FBI’s private digging into the personal lives of Americans not accused of any criminal wrongdoing.