EXCLUSIVE: FBI Gathered Intel On 1,000 Journalists, Politicians, Religious Organizations On Flimsy Grounds
'The FBI can gather a dossier on anyone they choose'
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first story in a series on FBI assessments.
The FBI examined more than 1,000 religious organizations, members of the press, public officials, and political candidates in so-called “assessments” that require no evidence of a crime, according to a confidential and closely guarded report exclusively obtained by Racket News.
The January 2026 government report— which directs recipients to destroy its contents when no longer needed — spells out new details of the FBI’s private digging into the personal lives of Americans not accused of any criminal wrongdoing.