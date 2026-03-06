Federal Bureau of Investigation headquarters logo is seen in Washington DC, United States on February 20, 2026, (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Time and again, oversight of the FBI’s handling of sensitive cases hits a roadblock when investigators search for closely guarded files.

Records that should exist — about misconduct and spying on federal lawmakers — do not seem to be on file anywhere, nor is there an indication they were destroyed.

This is by design. The bureau developed its own system for handling its most explosive cases and has reserved the right to prohibit access to anyone, including Congress, which is charged with oversight of the bureau, and FBI agents themselves.

Racket News has obtained a 2023 user guide to a top-secret database for extremely sensitive info that cannot be held in the bureau’s normal filing system because of its classification requirements. So-called “prohibited access” files can be found in this database called “Sentinel Gold,” per the guide.

Fbi Sentinel User Guide 2.81MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The database is an upgrade to Sentinel, the FBI’s case management system. Agents uploading data and documents to the Sentinel system apply one of three levels of access to the info, either unrestricted, restricted, or prohibited, according to a 2021 Department of Justice Inspector General report.

Information labeled “prohibited” will only appear in searches of FBI files for those who are granted special privileges. The members of this secret society can be counted on one hand, Racket’s Matt Taibbi reported earlier today.

