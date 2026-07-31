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Alison Bull's avatar
Alison Bull
2h

Thank you. It’s impossible to talk to people who worshipped Fauci and think that he’s a saint without a good backup article.

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James's avatar
James
2h

Newspapers have always been partisan however the alphabet networks have totally abandoned any pretense of objectivity. Not a single one of them has even questioned Fauci’s judgment or ethics. The diaries have gotten the same treatment as the Hunter laptop. Turn them off and scold their advertisers.

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