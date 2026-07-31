Some readers reached out this week, saying they wished they could share articles like, “After Fauci Debacle, Our Idiot Press Circles the Wagons.” That story is now unlocked, so you can send the link above and the story will be open.

I’ve also gone back and opened prior articles on the subject:

— “So Friggin’ Likely”: New Covid Documents Reveal Unparalleled Deception.” July 18, 2023. One of several articles co-authored with the staff of Public, on the release of Slack chats between the authors of an influential Nature Medicine article, “The Proximal Origin of SARS CoV-2.” Racket and Public were the first outlets to get hold of those documents.

— “In Their Labs”: Fifteen Illuminating Passages in The Proximal Origin Chats and Emails.” July 18, 2023. See above. More samples from the Proximal Origin chats.

— “Anthony Fauci Was America’s Warmup Dictator.” September 30, 2023. Recounting false statements by Fauci and the censorship of scientists with differing opinions.

If there are other old pieces on this subject I’m forgetting, please let me know. We have to pay the bills, but I’m happy to unlock materials in this area especially.