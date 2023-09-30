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Peter L. Roselle's avatar
Peter L. Roselle
Sep 30, 2023

Take a deep breath for the second sentence: How screwed up is the U.S. right now? The nation’s top medical official for years worked in public and private to stifle investigation of our worst health crisis, which increasingly looks like a unparalleled man-made catastrophe, and he’s going to skate on it, because upper-class America is now so deep into mass mental illness that it’s more likely to make a sex symbol of corruption than punish it.

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Matt Taibbi's avatar
Matt Taibbi
Sep 30, 2023

Folks, I fixed the “did not stop” typo, thanks.

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