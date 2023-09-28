The omnipresent Anthony Fauci

Earlier today, Public published “Fauci Diverted US Government Away From Lab Leak Theory Of Covid’s Origin, Sources Say.” I joined Michael Shellenberger and Alexandra Gutentag on the byline. The article summarized in part the findings of a story we’ve been working on since the spring.

This story centers around a CIA whistleblower whose revelations have twice made their way into headlines. In early September, House Oversight Committee chair Brad Wenstrup announced that analysts on the CIA’s agency’s COVID-19 Discovery Team (CDT) received performance bonuses after changing a report conclusion from lab leak to unknown, and Tuesday, when Wenstrup issued a press release saying Anthony Fauci visited CIA headquarters to make a case for agency analysts that the pandemic had a zoonotic origin.

Interviews with the whistleblower and discussions with additional sources revealed several new details: