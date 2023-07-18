Racket News

Racket News

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
Jul 18, 2023

Thank you for reminding us all what real journalism and speaking truth to power looks like. A shining beacon compared to our demoralized, shilling, lying corporate media. How do we help others escape the proverbial cave and see the light?

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the abzurd man's avatar
the abzurd man
Jul 18, 2023

Real journalism, Matt. Not sure what we would be operating on now without the work you and your colleagues are doing.

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