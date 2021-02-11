A quick note to readers. We have some new material coming, including video and (hopefully) audio content, an excerpt of the new edition of Hate Inc., and some new logistical features that should help make navigating the site a little easier. I’ll be posting a note in the next few days with details.
One other new item: we’ve created a TK Facebook page, which can be found here:
https://www.facebook.com/TKNewsbytaibbi
The page is among other things for releasing news of new content, but there will be other features specific to subscribers to this site, like for instance a Comment of the Week, posted with permission of course (I often feel like highlighting some of the things subscribers write in threads and under articles). I’m not looking to move discussions or content to Facebook. This is just a small additional feature designed to help distribute Substack content more quickly and easily, while also giving subscribers another way to communicate with each other, if they so desire.
Thanks, and look to this space soon for other updates.
Announcement: TK Facebook Page
