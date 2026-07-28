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JollyLittlePerson's avatar
JollyLittlePerson
9h

I know people who are still getting Covid booster shots. To them, it doesn't matter what Fauci says tomorrow, he will still be their hero. To them, anything against Fauci is a conspiracy theory cooked up by Trump.

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Angela's avatar
Angela
8h

The “Fauci Ouchie,” the “Trust Fauci” lawns signs…it makes me want to barf! In a sane society, this man would be prosecuted and ridiculed by the public. I’m not holding my breath waiting for that to happen.

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