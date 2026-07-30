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SimulationCommander's avatar
SimulationCommander
7h

The bottom line is that Fauci and the rest of them knew that they couldn't prove the haters wrong, because we were always right. So instead, they decided on the go-to play of tyrants throughout history -- they'd simply remove us from the conversation and pretend the resulting agreement is the natural result of healthy debate.

The Covid Crew STILL can't win a real debate, but since much of the nation (and people in power) have turned against them, they're simply shutting up instead of calling us stupid and evil.

But make no mistake, they'd still ban us if they could.

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Pat's avatar
Pat
7h

It won't matter if Fauci is indicted, we now have all the electronic records showing all the lies and deceptions from Fauci and the NIH. It won't be only Fauci that will be caught. His boss, his underlings, and all the mainstream press sycophants will be caught by these disclosures are well. Thank you for reporting the real news. I started to listen to you since the Twitter files. We need a lot more journalists like you to report and to uncover the truth.

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