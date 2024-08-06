Racket News
America This Week
Podcast Audio for ATW Live on Monday: "Quiet Skies"
0:00
-1:43:27

Podcast Audio for ATW Live on Monday: "Quiet Skies"

Walter and Matt discussed a story that mainstream outlets have decided not to touch, about Air Marshals assigned to conduct surveillance on Tulsi Gabbard under the "Quiet Skies" program
Matt Taibbi
and
Walter Kirn
Aug 06, 2024
Share
Transcript

Watch on Youtube:

Watch on Rumble Here

0 Comments
Racket News
America This Week
Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Matt Taibbi
Walter Kirn
Writes Unbound Subscribe
Recent Episodes
"The Overcoat"
  Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn
America This Week, August 2, 2024: "Pornitics"
  Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn
"The Fall of the House of Usher" by Edgar Allan Poe
  Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn
America This Week, July 26, 2024: "The Fall of the House of Biden"
  Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn
"Senility" by Sherwood Anderson
  Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn
America This Week, July 12, 2024: "Up in the Senile Air"
  Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn
"Incident in Azania" ATW Short Story Excerpt
  Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn