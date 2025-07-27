ATW Bookclub: "Scoop" Part 5

Share this postRacket NewsATW Bookclub: "Scoop" Part 5Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Racket NewsSubscribe to watchATW Bookclub: "Scoop" Part 5Walter and Matt conclude Scoop by Evelyn Waugh. Excerpt from ATW episode 143 Matt Taibbi and Walter KirnJul 27, 2025∙ Paid9Share this postRacket NewsATW Bookclub: "Scoop" Part 5Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3ShareIllustrated By Daniel MedinaBook Club ScheduleThis Episode: Evelyn Waugh’s ScoopMonday Night: TBAListen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to Racket News to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inAmerica This WeekWelcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading. Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeMatt TaibbiWalter KirnWrites Unbound SubscribeRecent EpisodesAmerica This Week, Jul 25, 2025: "The Unified Field Theory of American Corruption"Jul 25 • Matt Taibbi and Walter KirnAmerica This Week, Monday Livestream 7/21/25Jul 22 • Matt Taibbi and Walter KirnATW Bookclub: "Scoop" Part 4Jul 20 • Matt Taibbi and Walter KirnAmerica This Week, July 17, 2025: "The Reverse Struggle Session, and NPR's Greatest Hits"Jul 18 • Matt Taibbi and Walter KirnAmerica This Week, Monday Livestream 7/14/25Jul 15 • Matt Taibbi and Walter KirnATW Bookclub: "Scoop" Part 2Jul 13 • Matt Taibbi and Walter KirnAmerica This Week, The Case Against Brennan and Comey: Walter discovers source of Newspeak Jul 11 • Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn