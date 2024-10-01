While getting the cooler ready for tonight’s Vice Presidential cage fight, a quick note. I’ve had a few emails from sites asking if they can republish the text of Sunday’s “Rescue the Republic” speech. Rather than answer individually, I’ll just say yes, sure. My only asks are that you don’t add to or change the text. Thanks for asking! To everyone else, see you in about 45 minutes.
It needs to be read and re read in journalism classes around the country!
You’re a good man Matt!! Impressive!!