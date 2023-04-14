For those asking, yes, that is me on the decentralized social media protocol Nostr, at mtaibbi@iris.to. My public key is: npub16dmvfhm7uwkxnhxg30k6aczw23wxhgvs62n3puzl5tykpa4aa8esja83yd
Hey man, as long as you keep publishing long form articles with actual words and paragraphs and stuff, you can waste the rest of your time on whatever social media nonsense you want
I love your work with Walter Kirn -- that made me a subscriber to your Substack. Amazing job on the Twitter Files -- hope to see more of that. Sorry to see you sulking over your brush up with Musk late last week. Let’s be resilient!
Dude: Do you understand the definition of a vacation with your family?
The best thing about Taibbi is that he's gonna be genuine and write honestly about what he's interested no matter what anyone says.
You’re a special talent Mr. Taibbi. Hang in there!
You will burn and you will burn out, you will be healed and come back again...(from our friend Fyodor)
Yeah, what in the (heck) was that about with Elon throwing that tantrum? Bizarre. I hate when the richest guy in the world is getting petty with me while I'm trying to take a vacation with the family....Thanks for all you do and have done over the years, Matt.
You had the courage to tell the truth - people who live in fear always have a hard time digesting the truth - I’m confident you will not be cancelled 😎
Moving here I think is a mistake , I subscribe on substack , but there are too many platform , go back on twitter, you need to work it out with Elon.
Matt, Keep up the good work!
Illegitimi non carborundum.
It’s so ‘inside baseball’. I understand that there’s a beef but wonder about the scope of it relative to the good you do on that platform.
Love your work but it was easier to catch you on Twitter. Why not help Elon save the world, these other platforms not so fun and not going to chase after you, only subscribed because you were crushing it with Musk on Twitter.
Jack Dorsey's? Whoa, you're really going after Elon. Smells a little vengeful. But w/o your titanium nads you wouldn't be you.
You are a hilarious Matt. Get some sun. Try and look like Walter
I’m confused but with you all the way.
Ok, now I've got to figure out Nostr.
Forbes approved, hmm... Will NOSTR relays host CP and then get busted?
Stay beautiful, all!
I knew of your book, Business Secrets of Drug Dealing, but I probably wouldn't have purchased it anytime soon. I was delighted to find it free here, and I read it in one long enjoyable sitting. Good book, and although I never sold any drugs, it brought back plenty of memories of "those days".
https://www.racket.news/p/chapters-one-and-two-the-business-secrets-of-drug-dealing
You're a class act - able to control your emotions under fire! Keep doing what you're doing, especially enjoy your interactions with Walter Kirn. So nice to be able to share in your intelligent conversations. I always learn something!!
Matt, I have been following your work the start of the Twitter files and really appreciate what you are doing. We all should. I have also noticed the attacks on you. This is what happens in a society when there are no ramifications from wrongdoings at the Federal level. We will start with the FBI's misconduct with the Russia investigation. Jim Baker was on that too. Players within the Executive Branch have taken control of the media (via censorship) the DOJ and it is all over. What Elon and you did was show us there really is no free press left in the USA and what is actually going on. We are monitored and controlled by various state players. This is what it must have felt like in 1938 Germany.
God help us all. But thank you Matt for showing us what is going on.
Thx Matt just keep doing what you're doing. eastamant.com
Please don't tell me Taibbi's off Substack.
This is getting downright weird.
Dig into this. It exceeds my competence!
Okay Matt.
https://youtu.be/rERApU26PcA
:)
Never heard of it. I'll have to check it out.
