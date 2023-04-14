Racket News

35 Comments
Craig Russell
31 min ago

Hey man, as long as you keep publishing long form articles with actual words and paragraphs and stuff, you can waste the rest of your time on whatever social media nonsense you want

Expand full comment
Reply
Roger von Oech
27 min ago

I love your work with Walter Kirn -- that made me a subscriber to your Substack. Amazing job on the Twitter Files -- hope to see more of that. Sorry to see you sulking over your brush up with Musk late last week. Let’s be resilient!

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
chris
27 min ago

Dude: Do you understand the definition of a vacation with your family?

Expand full comment
Reply
Marco
20 min ago

The best thing about Taibbi is that he's gonna be genuine and write honestly about what he's interested no matter what anyone says.

Expand full comment
Reply
George M. Clements
28 min ago

You’re a special talent Mr. Taibbi. Hang in there!

You will burn and you will burn out, you will be healed and come back again...(from our friend Fyodor)

Expand full comment
Reply
Ben E.
24 min ago

Yeah, what in the (heck) was that about with Elon throwing that tantrum? Bizarre. I hate when the richest guy in the world is getting petty with me while I'm trying to take a vacation with the family....Thanks for all you do and have done over the years, Matt.

Expand full comment
Reply
Peter L. Roselle
Writes Peter’s Newsletter
26 min ago

You had the courage to tell the truth - people who live in fear always have a hard time digesting the truth - I’m confident you will not be cancelled 😎

Expand full comment
Reply
Giorgio Azzalin
16 min ago

Moving here I think is a mistake , I subscribe on substack , but there are too many platform , go back on twitter, you need to work it out with Elon.

Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Eric G
19 min ago

Matt, Keep up the good work!

Illegitimi non carborundum.

Expand full comment
Reply
LearDog
13 min ago

It’s so ‘inside baseball’. I understand that there’s a beef but wonder about the scope of it relative to the good you do on that platform.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Mark
19 min ago

Love your work but it was easier to catch you on Twitter. Why not help Elon save the world, these other platforms not so fun and not going to chase after you, only subscribed because you were crushing it with Musk on Twitter.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Jack Clancy
Writes Jourtegrity Newsletter
25 min ago

Jack Dorsey's? Whoa, you're really going after Elon. Smells a little vengeful. But w/o your titanium nads you wouldn't be you.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
The Ack Attack
Writes Ack Attack
13 min ago

You are a hilarious Matt. Get some sun. Try and look like Walter

Expand full comment
Reply
Kara Noble
14 min ago

I’m confused but with you all the way.

Expand full comment
Reply
Greg Stark
17 min ago

Ok, now I've got to figure out Nostr.

Expand full comment
Reply
norstadt
Writes about data
21 min ago·edited 8 min ago

Forbes approved, hmm... Will NOSTR relays host CP and then get busted?

Expand full comment
Reply
stephenluz
31 min ago

Stay beautiful, all!

Expand full comment
Reply
galavanter
just now

I knew of your book, Business Secrets of Drug Dealing, but I probably wouldn't have purchased it anytime soon. I was delighted to find it free here, and I read it in one long enjoyable sitting. Good book, and although I never sold any drugs, it brought back plenty of memories of "those days".

https://www.racket.news/p/chapters-one-and-two-the-business-secrets-of-drug-dealing

Expand full comment
Reply
Tim Utterback
1 min ago

You're a class act - able to control your emotions under fire! Keep doing what you're doing, especially enjoy your interactions with Walter Kirn. So nice to be able to share in your intelligent conversations. I always learn something!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Doug
2 min ago

Matt, I have been following your work the start of the Twitter files and really appreciate what you are doing. We all should. I have also noticed the attacks on you. This is what happens in a society when there are no ramifications from wrongdoings at the Federal level. We will start with the FBI's misconduct with the Russia investigation. Jim Baker was on that too. Players within the Executive Branch have taken control of the media (via censorship) the DOJ and it is all over. What Elon and you did was show us there really is no free press left in the USA and what is actually going on. We are monitored and controlled by various state players. This is what it must have felt like in 1938 Germany.

God help us all. But thank you Matt for showing us what is going on.

Expand full comment
Reply
Ted Edward St Amant
Writes www.eastamant.com
5 min ago

Thx Matt just keep doing what you're doing. eastamant.com

Expand full comment
Reply
John Kirsch
7 min ago·edited 6 min ago

Please don't tell me Taibbi's off Substack.

This is getting downright weird.

Expand full comment
Reply
Running Burning Man
8 min ago

Dig into this. It exceeds my competence!

Expand full comment
Reply
Bill Owen
Writes There Will Be Trouble
9 min ago

Okay Matt.

https://youtu.be/rERApU26PcA

:)

Expand full comment
Reply
Unskooled
Writes Unskool's Newsletter
14 min ago

Never heard of it. I'll have to check it out.

Expand full comment
Reply
© 2023 Matt Taibbi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing