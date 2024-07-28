When Kamala Harris became “Border Czar”

It never ends.

On March 24, 2021, in the State Dining Room at the White House, Joe Biden gathered Kamala Harris, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, and other cabinet advisors for an announcement. “I’ve asked her, the VP, today,” Biden said, indicating Harris, “to lead our efforts with Mexico and the Northern Triangle and the countries that… are going to need help… stemming the migration to our southern border.” He tossed off a casual whopper: while investigating “the last administration’s draconian policies of separating children from their parents,” Biden said his administration was shocked, shocked to learn of an immigration problem:

What happened was that we found that there was a serious spike in the number of people heading to the southern border… They were coming north, and we did nothing… much about it. So this new surge we’re dealing with now started with the last administration, but it’s our responsibility to deal with it humanely and to stop what’s happening.



And so… the Vice President has agreed… to lead our diplomatic effort and work with those nations to accept the returnees, and enhance migration enforcement at their border.

This tiny moment launched a psychedlic propaganda trip. Teetering then, Biden was soon a vegetable the DC press strained to sell as “sharp as a tack” and “beyond cogent.” When the public wouldn’t buy, insiders pivoted, declared themselves “bamboozled” victims of a cover-up, demanded the vegetable step down (but only as a candidate, not the lesser post of president), then denounced him as Trumpian menace when he hesitated, especially after dingbat actor George Clooney’s “We need a new nominee” pronoucement, which was covered as a second appearance of the Burning Bush. When the vegetable tweeted its exit, they declared a triumph of democracy and the end of popular “disillusionment.” Attention shifted to the real candidate, Kamala Harris, who was not only MLK, Gandhi, and Captain America but a woman of color with a Jewish husband and hologram Chadwick Boseman’s endorsement: pure awesome, and definitely not a “border czar.”

It’s okay for politicians to go full fangirl like this, but journalists instantly announced 100% buy-in. While stories about the same VC money that piled up behind Hillary Clinton rolled by mostly without comment, fantasies about the “Veepstakes” between potential Harris running mates like Mark Kelly, Josh Shapiro, and J.B. Pritzker advanced to the point where the quote “The most exciting group of white men I have ever seen” was reported unironically. When Harris word-salad compilations began circulating, reporters attacked the laughs like white blood cells, doing so with such ferocity they inadvertently triggered the campaign’s first faceplant: