The above video by Matt Orfalea contains no manipulated imagery. Uncomfortable pauses were not stretched. None of the commentators using terms like, “He’s as sharp as a tack” or “He’s totally focused… and the proof is in the performance” were taken out of context. He didn’t make up the line about him being like “Eminem in his famous 8 Mile rap battle.” It all happened.

“If anything, he looks better in my video than the actual debate,” Orfalea says.

The press coverup about Joe Biden’s cognitive state has been comprehensive, starting before his 2020 run. As Orfalea shows, the lie ballooned in scale, with what began as mere denial of the problem expanding in the space of four years to far more aggressive deceptions, eventually landing on maximalist go-to lines compiled above: “Sharp as a tack,” “On top of his game,” “On the ball,” etc. These descriptions are even more damning in the context of the long overall campaign to cover up the obvious: