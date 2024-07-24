In Final Kick in the Pants, Departing Biden Denounced as Another Trump
When Joe Biden failed to immediately assume the position when party bigwigs called for his head, Beltway insiders lumped him in with the Orange One
From an op-ed in yesterday’s Washington Post, titled “Historians say Biden’s withdrawal shows American democracy is working”:
President Biden’s decision to end his reelection campaign following 25 days of agonizing pressure from his own party may seem like yet another moment of chaos in an American democracy already buckling under historic levels of polarization…
But to many historians… the momentous events of the weekend revealed that America’s beleaguered system of government still functioned.
Joe Biden only became the nominee this year after a historically undemocratic process:
