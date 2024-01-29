The 2024 presidential race increasingly looks like it will be decided by lawyers, not voters, as Democrats unveil plans for America's first lawfare election
Narrated by Jared Moore
Art by Daniel Medina
Text published 01/26/24:
Listen to subscriber only audio in your podcast app: https://support.substack.com/hc/en-us/articles/4519588148244-How-do-I-listen-to-episodes-on-my-podcast-app-
Share the free versions of Racket To Go on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts
Listen to This Article: Is the Electoral Fix Already In?