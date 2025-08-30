Racket News

Listen to This Article- Exclusive: For Some, Russiagate Never Ended
Narrated Version
Matt Taibbi
Racket Staff
Aug 30, 2025
Transcript

Longtime Trump adviser Michael Caputo's life was upended by Russiagate. Under Biden, he and others were spied on a second time. On the scandal's unreported second chapter

Narrated by Jared Moore

Art by Daniel Medina

Text published 08/28/25:

Matt Taibbi
Aug 28
Judicial Watch today announced lawsuits filed against the Department of Justice, the FBI, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), for failure to respond to Freedom of Information Act requests in the case of longtime Donald Trump adviser Michael Caputo. For those who think Russiagate as ancient history, welcome to its second chapter, about Biden-era surveillance:

