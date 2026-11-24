The visit to a Democratic Socialists of America meeting in Boston was meant to be just a detour, a postscript. I’d spent the end of the previous week working for TheFP covering the “What’s Next?” conference in Denver, the unofficial kickoff to the 2028 cycle for establishment Democrats. After, I wanted to ask people self-identifying as left about some of the Colorado speakers, particularly Ro Khanna and James Talarico. The Boston DSA chapter just happened to have the next public meeting, so I flew out.