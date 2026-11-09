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Listen to This Article: Free Speech Will Survive
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Listen to This Article: Free Speech Will Survive

Narrated Version | At FIRE’s Soapbox conference in Philadelphia, speech proponents helped keep the “spark” of free thought alive.
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At FIRE’s Soapbox conference in Philadelphia, speech proponents helped keep the “spark” of free thought alive.

Narrated by Jared Moore

Art by Daniel Medina

Text published 11/07/26:

Free Speech Will Survive

Matt Taibbi
·
Nov 7
Free Speech Will Survive

I’m about to leave Philadelphia, where the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) just held its Soapbox 2026 event, featuring everyone from Afroman to former ACLU President Nadine Strossen to Bob Guccione, Jr. to Comedy Cellar owner Noam Dworman, who as keynote speaker and fellow comedian Adam Edelman noted, didn’t “have the decency” to show up in person.

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