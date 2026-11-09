Listen to This Article: Free Speech Will Survive

I’m about to leave Philadelphia, where the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) just held its Soapbox 2026 event, featuring everyone from Afroman to former ACLU President Nadine Strossen to Bob Guccione, Jr. to Comedy Cellar owner Noam Dworman, who as keynote speaker and fellow comedian Adam Edelman noted, didn’t “have the decency” to show up in person.