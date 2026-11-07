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Tardigrade's avatar
Tardigrade
1d

"This, to me, is the difference between censors and freethinkers. For the former, the world is a narrow, obvious, uninteresting place. In their misery as tenants of this uninteresting pile of particles, they become impatient to correct its wrongs."

Thanks for championing free speech. I think this is the most important issue today, because everything else springs from that source.

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Kathleen McCook's avatar
Kathleen McCook
1d

"hee who destroyes a good Booke, kills reason it selfe"

----𝐀𝐫𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚; 𝐀 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐫. 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐜'𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 (𝟏𝟔𝟒𝟒)

Full text at the Milton Reading Room: https://milton.host.dartmouth.edu/reading_room/areopagitica/text.shtml

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