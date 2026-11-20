The “ass wall.”

The visit to a Democratic Socialists of America meeting in Boston was meant to be just a detour, a postscript. I’d spent the end of the previous week working for TheFP covering the “What’s Next?” conference in Denver, the unofficial kickoff to the 2028 cycle for establishment Democrats. After, I wanted to ask people self-identifying as left about some of the Colorado speakers, particularly Ro Khanna and James Talarico. The Boston DSA chapter just happened to have the next public meeting, so I flew out.

There shouldn’t have been a problem. My co-worker and I registered, sent a separate letter as press, and the announcement furthermore read, “All of Boston’s DSA meetings are open to the public, so if you are not yet a member (or are curious about socialism generally) you are most welcome to attend”:

The definitions of “open” and “public” turned out to be fungible, though, not applying to “cops” and, well, me. Things first turned comic — members tried to throw me out, among other things — before turning ugly.

My longtime partner at Racket is a young woman who’s quietly kept things running for six years. She’s the “mystery producer” sometimes referred to on America This Week. A married New Englander who surely has many opinions at odds with mine, we try to keep her role on the journalism side limited and behind-the-scenes; she was there, hopefully, to film me asking DSA members about candidates. I’ve done this for everyone from Real Time to Rolling Stone to Racket and I always try to let interviewees show their funny sides, whether it’s Trump supporters educating me about Little Debbie stores or Sanders supporters reading Altoids ingredients in Bernie-voice.

The DSA doesn’t have a funny side. While others present were hectoring me, the former co-chair of the Boston DSA, herself a young woman named Kit Cali, started in on my co-worker.

“Are you like the much younger girlfriend?” she quipped.

Wow, I thought. What a thing to say to someone you’ve never met, and has been sitting quietly. “That’s actually really offensive,” my colleague said. “What’s wrong with you?”