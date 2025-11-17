Racket News

Substack Reader
2h

I keep waiting for the bottom to fall out and am reminded of J.K. Galbraith:

"Only in the financial world is there such an efficient design for concealing what, with the passage of time, will be revealed as self- and general delusion."

"In a speculative boom, the tide of money covers a multitude of sins. When the tide goes out, the sins are there for all to see."

I was too young to have observed how the massive inflation of the 1970s started, but I wonder if the only choice now is between severe inflation and severe economic contraction. I'm convinced it's one or the other. Adding to all the peril you wrote about are things like cryptocurrency -- a damn shady sector.

Gerald Hanweck
2h

As long as there are no taxpayer-funded bailouts, it's simple caveat emptor. Once the government bailouts arrive, then we're all invested in private credit (Rich Helppie's warnings notwithstanding).

