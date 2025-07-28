Racket News

Racket News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JollyLittlePerson's avatar
JollyLittlePerson
1h

Call me a conspiracy theorist, but if private equity (who have no soul) are payng out pensions, they will do better financially if people die younger. We all know what coincided with private equity involvement over the last five years that, one way or another, killed lots of old people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Madjack's avatar
Madjack
1h

It seems the courts are merely reactive. You can seek redress there only after suffering significant financial harm. Capitalism with no “moral compass” is a monetary Wild West. Caveat Emptor.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matt Taibbi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture