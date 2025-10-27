Racket News

Yuri Bezmenov
11hEdited

Jefferies is the worst bank on Wall Street. CEO Dick Handler pushes woke DEI/ESG nonsense while abusing junior employees with punishing work hours to the point where they get hospitalized or even die. They virtue signal about company culture, but commit fraud and hire Patrick Bateman bankers like sage kelly who sleeps with other men’s wives. Glad you are exposing their fraud. Too bad they won’t go to jail like most of the criminals who engineered the 2008 financial crisis and got bailed out.

Dazed and Confused
12h

Couldn't happen to a more deserving bunch of people. Or should I say cockroaches?

