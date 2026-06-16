Racket News

Racket News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Victor Yanez's avatar
Victor Yanez
5h

…and Heather Cox Richardson wonders why normal Americans absolutely loathe white liberal women.

Reply
Share
13 replies
paul rankin's avatar
paul rankin
5h

Ms. Richardson and her ilk are shocked, shocked I tell you, that the White House grounds have been debased by UFC fighting. Can you imagine what they might say if some President were, for example, to have had sex with an intern just around the corner from the Oval Office? Now, that would debase the White House.

Reply
Share
12 replies
162 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matt Taibbi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture