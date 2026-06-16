Apologies for not including this in the earlier article. Out of affection for Substack I’ve generally tried to avoid making fun of anything Heather Cox Richardson says, but her take on the UFC bash was even funnier than Michelle Goldberg’s.

Once upon a time Northeast liberals just didn’t know why people liked NASCAR or the WWE. Now they’ve moved all the way from, “I don’t know it and I don’t get it, but whatever,” to “That shit I’ve never watched and don’t understand must be somewhere between porn and lynching!” Here’s Substack’s own Cox Richardson comparing the UFC bash to “the impulse that really pushed lynching in the late 19th century”:

You have to be mad as a March hare to equate the UFC with lynching, but that’s where we are, I guess.