Editor's Note on the UFC Bash
Substack's own contribution to the snobbism epidemic is classic.
Apologies for not including this in the earlier article. Out of affection for Substack I’ve generally tried to avoid making fun of anything Heather Cox Richardson says, but her take on the UFC bash was even funnier than Michelle Goldberg’s.
Once upon a time Northeast liberals just didn’t know why people liked NASCAR or the WWE. Now they’ve moved all the way from, “I don’t know it and I don’t get it, but whatever,” to “That shit I’ve never watched and don’t understand must be somewhere between porn and lynching!” Here’s Substack’s own Cox Richardson comparing the UFC bash to “the impulse that really pushed lynching in the late 19th century”:
You have to be mad as a March hare to equate the UFC with lynching, but that’s where we are, I guess.
…and Heather Cox Richardson wonders why normal Americans absolutely loathe white liberal women.
Ms. Richardson and her ilk are shocked, shocked I tell you, that the White House grounds have been debased by UFC fighting. Can you imagine what they might say if some President were, for example, to have had sex with an intern just around the corner from the Oval Office? Now, that would debase the White House.