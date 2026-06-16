New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg, whom I once debated in Toronto when she was teamed up with Malcolm Gladwell, has a new piece up about the UFC bash Donald Trump just threw on the White House lawn. Amid an obligatory Idiocracy reference and true observations about the ignominious end (we hope) to Trump’s Iran misadventure, Michelle dropped this whopper of a passage in a piece titled, “A Garish Spectacle of American Decline”: