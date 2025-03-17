Tonight, Matt and Walter will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by discussing the latest developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks. They will also take a closer look at the case of Mahmoud Khalil, the Columbia graduate student and green card holder who was recently detained by the Trump administration. In case you missed it, here’s an excerpt from the piece Matt wrote about the Khalil situation last week:

Matt's interview with Tyler Coward, the lead government counsel for the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), is also worth a read.



