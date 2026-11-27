Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Preview165485America This Week, Nov 27, 2026: “Happy Thanksgiving, the AI Panic, and Joyce.”Happy guilt-free Thanksgiving to all! Walter and Matt recap the recent “AI is going to kill us all” panic, then discuss knightly romance in Dublin via James Joyce’s “Araby”Matt Taibbi and Walter KirnNov 27, 2026∙ Paid165485ShareLink Here: Listen to subscriber-only audio in your podcast appAutomated transcripts can be found on the web browser or app version below the embedded video.Share the Free Previews of America This Week: Watch ATW on YouTube below:Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Matt Taibbi.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.America This WeekWelcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading. Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeMatt TaibbiWalter KirnWrites Unbound SubscribeRecent EpisodesAmerica This Week, Nov 20, 2026: Happy Returns Amid Worldwide Panic? On Staying PositiveNov 20 • Matt Taibbi and Walter KirnAmerica This Week Special: Walter Kirn and Matt Taibbi’s Election LivestreamNov 9 • Matt Taibbi and Walter KirnAmerica This Week, Monday Live Show 2/2/26Feb 3 • Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn"Brave New World"Feb 1 • Matt Taibbi and Walter KirnAmerica This Week, Jan 30, 2026: “Marriage Advice From Matt and Walter, and Minnesota”Jan 30 • Matt Taibbi and Walter KirnAmerica This Week, Live on Monday 1/26/26Jan 27 • Matt Taibbi and Walter KirnAmerica This Week, Jan 23, 2026: "Why Davos Sucks."Jan 23 • Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn