Walter and Matt returned for a night of political blather-watching as we enter a new age of politics, beyond the ballot
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America This Week Special: Walter Kirn and Matt Taibbi’s Election Livestream
A recording from Matt Taibbi's live video | Walter and Matt returned for a night of political blather-watching as we enter a new age of politics, beyond the ballot
America This Week
Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading.Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading.
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