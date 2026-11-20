America This WeekAmerica This Week, Nov 20, 2026: Happy Returns Amid Worldwide Panic? On Staying Positive0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:56:09-1:56:09Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Racket NewsSubscribe to listenAmerica This Week, Nov 20, 2026: Happy Returns Amid Worldwide Panic? On Staying PositiveOur apologies, a recap of a global tech panic, and the Ray Bradbury’s prescient “The Veldt.” Matt Taibbi and Walter KirnNov 20, 2026∙ Paid31214516ShareLink Here: Listen to subscriber-only audio in your podcast appAutomated transcripts can be found on the web browser or app version below the embedded video.Share the Free Previews of America This Week:Watch ATW on YouTube below:Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Matt Taibbi.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.America This WeekWelcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading. Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeMatt TaibbiWalter KirnWrites Unbound SubscribeRecent EpisodesAmerica This Week Special: Walter Kirn and Matt Taibbi’s Election LivestreamNov 9 • Matt Taibbi and Walter KirnAmerica This Week, Monday Live Show 2/2/26Feb 3 • Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn"Brave New World"Feb 1 • Matt Taibbi and Walter KirnAmerica This Week, Jan 30, 2026: “Marriage Advice From Matt and Walter, and Minnesota”Jan 30 • Matt Taibbi and Walter KirnAmerica This Week, Live on Monday 1/26/26Jan 27 • Matt Taibbi and Walter KirnAmerica This Week, Jan 23, 2026: "Why Davos Sucks."Jan 23 • Matt Taibbi and Walter KirnAmerica This Week Live, Tuesday 1/20/26Jan 21 • Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn