Activism, Uncensored: 3 Cities and 3 Very Different Protests
Usually it's law enforcement in pursuit during car chases. That wasn't the case in suburban Chicago.
A note from Managing Editor Greg Collard:
This is a wild edition of Activism, Uncensored. Ford Fischer of News2Share starts off with his fourth visit to suburban Chicago to document activism against ICE and Border Patrol agents, but this time was quite different. The action wasn’t around the ICE detention facility in suburban Broadview. It was on the streets as agents went to neighborhoods to arrest illegal immigrants. I say “action” because activists followed the agents in vehicles, blowing whistles along the way to alert the public. It got intense as ICE and Border Patrol tried to shake their tail, which included activists and media. At times it was more like a car chase, but with the agents being pursued.
Ford then flew to Portland, where protests continued at the ICE facility there. The oddities we’ve come to expect in Portland continued, such as:
A blowup pink shark being peppered with anti-riot munitions.
A transgender activist with a group called “Degenerates Against Fascism” deadpanning through a loudspeaker, “I’ve literally had fucking spicier breakfast burritos than your shit.”
Ford then traveled across the country to Washington, D.C., for a more traditional Veterans Day protest against the continued presence of National Guard troops there.
I really don't mean to troll or to be deliberately obtuse, I'm just perplexed and have been wondering lately: Is it really the position of the Democrats (and liberals in general) that NO ONE here illegally should be deported?
When I ask this the usual response has been sort of a Golidlocks answer: Dems say they're ok with illegals being deported but it must be done gently, not by men with guns or men in masks, and only after "due process" takes place. And only if the person has been convicted of a felony, otherwise they deserve mercy. And if this is in a sanctuary state or city, deporation can only occur if ICE catches someone on the way into or out of jail, as no police in these jurisdictions will assist a deportation, so sanctuary means almost all deportations must be opposed.
This seems like a bizarre position for any political party to take and it also means politicians and their backers are prioritizing the needs of illegal aliens over the needs of their citizens, communities, not to mention the law.
Am I missing something here??
Thanks
How is chasing federal law enforcement through the streets seeking to disrupt their basic functions, in an organized, funded, and preplanned manner not insurrection?
The continuing double standard in MSM coverage to me is appalling. We have major stories related to the J6 pipebomber, COVID origins, and ongoing efforts Ford is depicting here — and somehow grasping at Epstein straws is the big story? Almost like the Democrat accusation that Epstein was an effort for Trump to create a distraction was projection on their part.