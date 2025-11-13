Racket News

Clever Pseudonym
I really don't mean to troll or to be deliberately obtuse, I'm just perplexed and have been wondering lately: Is it really the position of the Democrats (and liberals in general) that NO ONE here illegally should be deported?

When I ask this the usual response has been sort of a Golidlocks answer: Dems say they're ok with illegals being deported but it must be done gently, not by men with guns or men in masks, and only after "due process" takes place. And only if the person has been convicted of a felony, otherwise they deserve mercy. And if this is in a sanctuary state or city, deporation can only occur if ICE catches someone on the way into or out of jail, as no police in these jurisdictions will assist a deportation, so sanctuary means almost all deportations must be opposed.

This seems like a bizarre position for any political party to take and it also means politicians and their backers are prioritizing the needs of illegal aliens over the needs of their citizens, communities, not to mention the law.

Am I missing something here??

Thanks

flyoverdriver
How is chasing federal law enforcement through the streets seeking to disrupt their basic functions, in an organized, funded, and preplanned manner not insurrection?

The continuing double standard in MSM coverage to me is appalling. We have major stories related to the J6 pipebomber, COVID origins, and ongoing efforts Ford is depicting here — and somehow grasping at Epstein straws is the big story? Almost like the Democrat accusation that Epstein was an effort for Trump to create a distraction was projection on their part.

