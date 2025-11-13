A note from Managing Editor Greg Collard:

This is a wild edition of Activism, Uncensored. Ford Fischer of News2Share starts off with his fourth visit to suburban Chicago to document activism against ICE and Border Patrol agents, but this time was quite different. The action wasn’t around the ICE detention facility in suburban Broadview. It was on the streets as agents went to neighborhoods to arrest illegal immigrants. I say “action” because activists followed the agents in vehicles, blowing whistles along the way to alert the public. It got intense as ICE and Border Patrol tried to shake their tail, which included activists and media. At times it was more like a car chase, but with the agents being pursued.

Ford then flew to Portland, where protests continued at the ICE facility there. The oddities we’ve come to expect in Portland continued, such as:

A blowup pink shark being peppered with anti-riot munitions.

A transgender activist with a group called “Degenerates Against Fascism” deadpanning through a loudspeaker, “I’ve literally had fucking spicier breakfast burritos than your shit.”

Ford then traveled across the country to Washington, D.C., for a more traditional Veterans Day protest against the continued presence of National Guard troops there.