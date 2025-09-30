Racket News

Racket News

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
3hEdited

These violent attacks on ICE are riots and insurrections, not protests and demonstrations. Follow the money. Can racket uncover who is funding antifa?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
42 replies
Matt's avatar
Matt
3h

Pritzker and Newsom have been more vociferous in their support of illegal immigrants than they ever were about their own constituents.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
105 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matt Taibbi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture