Racket News

Racket News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Current Resident's avatar
Current Resident
8h

I'm confused. The Washington Institute for Near East Policy has not failed a fact check in five years but rates 87% because Qatari-funded Al Jazeera doesn't like it? That's just marginally better than Code Pink, which is a Maoist organization dedicated to dismantling the west.

This was good in concept, but I'm not finding it useful. Racket is publishing more content, but I'm reading less of it.

Reply
Share
7 replies
Kirk the Captain's avatar
Kirk the Captain
5h

All the breathless hyperventilating coverage of Operation Epic Fury is 1-sided partisan trash. The Trumpers and the Deep Staters are both hard to tolerate.

Normal for all things DC, over the last 11+ years, of the Trump saga.

Think tanks, NGOs, non-profits, and so many Fed Gov "experts" are in a panic. Their entire adult life work histories are based on historically poor policies and results abroad and domestically.

Even the Financial Press has become laughably childish in their fearful & outrageous claims of doom & gloom.

Thank you Racket News and thank you Jillian for bringing a little bit of clarity on the sources.

Reply
Share
33 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matt Taibbi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture