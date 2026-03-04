Racket News

Racket News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JAE's avatar
JAE
10h

It makes me sick to my stomach how brainwashed the “Activists” are. Majority are bought and paid for shills. But I’m glad we see them on the streets so we don’t have any illusions about who they are and what they’re up to. Let them scream, they’re demonstrating their own ignorance, stupidity and hypocrisy.

Though as Dietrich Bonhoeffer said, the Stupid among us are more dangerous than the evil ones.

Then there’s the Iranian group celebrating the possibility of freedom and the hope for the future to chart their own course. It’s a beautiful thing. After watching the March of the Shills it feels like being covered in mud then taking a nice hot shower watching the Iranians in their joy.

Reply
Share
115 replies
Sea Sentry's avatar
Sea Sentry
10h

The contrast between supporters of the war and its detractors is telling. Knowing their country, their people and the Theo-kleptocracy running Iran, Persians worldwide are enjoying unadulterated celebration. The naysayers are our professional protesters from organizations like BLM, Antifa, Code Pink, etc. who could barely find Iran on a map. Yawn.

Reply
Share
10 replies
191 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matt Taibbi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture