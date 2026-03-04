It didn’t take long for the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran to spur both protests and celebrations. Left groups including the ANSWER Coalition, 50501, and CODEPINK quickly united Saturday for emergency protests in several cities. Ford Fischer of News2Share filmed one demonstration in Washington, D.C., where the crowd’s anger was directed as much at Israel as President Donald Trump.

At 4:37 p.m., Trump announced that Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed. People gathered to celebrate where protesters had been just two hours earlier.

Both events are part of the Activism, Uncensored video above, along with a follow-up rally Monday night by the same coalition that organized Saturday’s emergency protests. - Greg Collard, Managing Editor



