Activism, Uncensored: The War In Iran
Protesters and celebrants gather within hours of each other in Washington, D.C.
It didn’t take long for the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran to spur both protests and celebrations. Left groups including the ANSWER Coalition, 50501, and CODEPINK quickly united Saturday for emergency protests in several cities. Ford Fischer of News2Share filmed one demonstration in Washington, D.C., where the crowd’s anger was directed as much at Israel as President Donald Trump.
At 4:37 p.m., Trump announced that Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed. People gathered to celebrate where protesters had been just two hours earlier.
Both events are part of the Activism, Uncensored video above, along with a follow-up rally Monday night by the same coalition that organized Saturday’s emergency protests. - Greg Collard, Managing Editor
It makes me sick to my stomach how brainwashed the “Activists” are. Majority are bought and paid for shills. But I’m glad we see them on the streets so we don’t have any illusions about who they are and what they’re up to. Let them scream, they’re demonstrating their own ignorance, stupidity and hypocrisy.
Though as Dietrich Bonhoeffer said, the Stupid among us are more dangerous than the evil ones.
Then there’s the Iranian group celebrating the possibility of freedom and the hope for the future to chart their own course. It’s a beautiful thing. After watching the March of the Shills it feels like being covered in mud then taking a nice hot shower watching the Iranians in their joy.
The contrast between supporters of the war and its detractors is telling. Knowing their country, their people and the Theo-kleptocracy running Iran, Persians worldwide are enjoying unadulterated celebration. The naysayers are our professional protesters from organizations like BLM, Antifa, Code Pink, etc. who could barely find Iran on a map. Yawn.