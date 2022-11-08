Share this postWe The People Need to Vote!www.racket.newsCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailWe The People Need to Vote!Daniel MedinaWrites Racket Cartoons by Daniel Medina · SubscribeNov 8, 2022239Share this postWe The People Need to Vote!www.racket.newsCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailFor more from Daniel Medina, visit tkcartoons.substack.com239ShareShare this postWe The People Need to Vote!www.racket.newsCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmail
Whatever ARE the odds? NBC reports that the Democrats managed a clean sweep of every single “toss-up” race. That’s even more suspicious than the miraculous last-second touchdown drive by the Buccaneers on the day Tom Brady passed 100,000 yards passing.
The Democrats really seem to like brain-damaged puppets who aren’t even capable of speaking coherently on their own. And if we are to believe the electoral Narrative, the voters just love them too!
We must get out and VOTE!! OK Boomer.
No.
All right, I'll elaborate. You're aware that the owner of this Substack didn't vote for either major party candidate in the last general election, right Daniel? It was hard for me to fault him because it really was a vomit milkshake in 2020:
https://taibbi.substack.com/p/the-worst-choice-ever
At the time I at least bothered to make a "fuck both these guys" write-in vote for Nina Turner for POTUS. The next year, when running for Congress, Nina started talking about how if she got elected she wasn't going to do everything people wanted her to do and they should just deal with it, which sounded an awful lot like she was just going to be like the rest of the Squad, or like her old boss Bernie Sanders has become. I.e., people who say that X needs to happen but vote against X when the time comes and who make ridiculous excuses for why we should still support them specifically and Democrats in general. People who unironically say that Joe Biden deserves a grade of A or A-plus.
This time I didn't bother at all. Not even symbolically.