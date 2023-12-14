Share this postVideo Short: The Ukraine Blame Games Beginwww.racket.newsCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherDiscover more from Racket NewsRegular news and features by award-winning author and investigative reporter, Matt Taibbi. Over 388,000 subscribersSubscribeContinue readingSign in Video Short: The Ukraine Blame Games BeginOnly in America do news reporters complain about being told the news. Matt TaibbiDec 14, 2023235Share this postVideo Short: The Ukraine Blame Games Beginwww.racket.newsCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther39ShareFor a full article on the subject, see “Media, Biden Administration Double Down on Ukraine Lies.”235Share this postVideo Short: The Ukraine Blame Games Beginwww.racket.newsCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther39Share
Video Short: The Ukraine Blame Games Begin
Fight til the last Ukrainian! Lying is an integral part of the color revolution and regime change playbook: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/how-to-execute-a-color-revolution
Wow. I don't even trust the sports page anymore.