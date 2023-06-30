Thanks so much to old friend Chris Hedges for this chance to talk on the Real News Network about the Twitter Files and other topics. For those interested in his Substack, the Chris Hedges Report, click here. For those who want to read his written articles on this issue, click here or here. Chris also has a Facebook page which I encourage all to check out.

I had another unsettling experience this week, suggesting yet another mainstream hit piece on the Twitter Files is en route. I’ve got some more thoughts on that coming soon. In the meantime, thanks again to Chris, and hope you enjoy the interview. The Twain-heavy next “America This Week” episode is coming in a bit.