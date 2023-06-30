Video: Interview With Chris Hedges
On journalists as partners of law enforcement, the Twitter Files, and the upside-down new politics of Democrats assailing free speech
Thanks so much to old friend Chris Hedges for this chance to talk on the Real News Network about the Twitter Files and other topics. For those interested in his Substack, the Chris Hedges Report, click here. For those who want to read his written articles on this issue, click here or here. Chris also has a Facebook page which I encourage all to check out.
I had another unsettling experience this week, suggesting yet another mainstream hit piece on the Twitter Files is en route. I’ve got some more thoughts on that coming soon. In the meantime, thanks again to Chris, and hope you enjoy the interview. The Twain-heavy next “America This Week” episode is coming in a bit.
Matt, so many of us are grateful to you and to your strong, supportive wife and family! Seems a big, fat legal fund and security need to be in place for the inevitable quadrupling down
Weaponizing the IRS is a tactic that the bankers used against the homeowners who dared fight against their crimes. I've been battling with the IRS since 2014. That is NINE years!
Sorry, Matt, that you have fallen into the web of American bullshit that targets people who speak out against the abuses that the government continues to commit.