Update: On Tonight's Livestream at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT
What Walter and I will be covering, and trying to.
As noted earlier, Walter Kirn and I will be doing a livestream at 8 pm ET tonight. As it happens we have some things to talk about, including an update on a story that mainstream outlets seem to have decided not to touch, about Air Marshals being assigned to conduct surveillance on Tulsi Gabbard under the Quiet Skies program. Walter and I have new information on this, and useful background — sadly, there’s a lot to talk about. We’re also trying to get answers on other breaking campaign stories. Should be an interesting night. See you soon.
This Gabbard story has my full attention.
WTF is going on? Has everyone gone insane?
On YouTube?