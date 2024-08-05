As noted earlier, Walter Kirn and I will be doing a livestream at 8 pm ET tonight. As it happens we have some things to talk about, including an update on a story that mainstream outlets seem to have decided not to touch, about Air Marshals being assigned to conduct surveillance on Tulsi Gabbard under the Quiet Skies program. Walter and I have new information on this, and useful background — sadly, there’s a lot to talk about. We’re also trying to get answers on other breaking campaign stories. Should be an interesting night. See you soon.