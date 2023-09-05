Listen to Episode 54

Walter tweeted, after we recorded this show: “Tomorrow’s America This Week podcast with @mtaibbi is the most imporant one we've ever recorded, I believe. I hope you'll listen.” It’s not easy for people who grew up in the seventies and eighties to use words like “important,” but in this case it fits, as we’re entering a new phase in the information-control era. Our discussion on that, and “There Will Come Soft Rains,” by Ray Bradbury: