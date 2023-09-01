Sep 1 • 30M
America This Week, September 1, 2023: "There Will Be Censorship"
Walter and Matt discuss censorship's big return week, the passage of a draconian new European law, and "There Will Come Soft Rains," by Ray Bradbury
Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading.
Episode details
138 comments
Share the Free Versions of America This Week:
Subscriber-only video below:
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
Racket Newsto listen to this episode and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.