Sep 1 • 30M

America This Week, September 1, 2023: "There Will Be Censorship"

Walter and Matt discuss censorship's big return week, the passage of a draconian new European law, and "There Will Come Soft Rains," by Ray Bradbury

138
 
0:00
-30:05
FREE PREVIEW

Appears in this episode

Matt Taibbi
Walter Kirn
Writes Unbound Subscribe
Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading.
Episode details
138 comments

Share the Free Versions of America This Week:

Subscriber-only video below:

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to

Racket News
to listen to this episode and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.