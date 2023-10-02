Listen to Episode 58

There was so much news last week we could have done five shows, but Walter Kirn and I focused on Canada’s Nazi debacle in the most recent America This Week. An additional note, on Canada’s sudden emergence as a World Illiberalism Leader: the country’s Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) announced that it would begin requiring registration of “online services that offer podcasts,” to ensure they make “meaningful contributions to Canadian and indigenous content,” warning that some forms of adult content may warrant “substantive action.” So there’s that.

Also, we talked about “The Tell-Tale Heart,” which we love. Although I now owe a dollar to the “literally” jar, making Walter and I even.

The transcript: