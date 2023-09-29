Sep 29 • 40M
America This Week, September 29, 2023: "The Tell-Tale Reich"
On Justin Trudeau, Yaroslav Hunka, and fascism's "soft open." Plus, "The Tell-Tale Heart," by Edgar Allan Poe
Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading.
