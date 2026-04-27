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Dims Stink's avatar
Dims Stink
10h

Tracey is now a hero.

Acosta chickening out is even better than Michael knocking him out. 😂😂

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Diane Wilhelmsen's avatar
Diane Wilhelmsen
9h

Are you really going to spend time on this? What Tracey did at a party is not “Today’s News”. And while I’m at it, please drop the Pedo Party line. It may have been funny once, but we’re not in 6th grade anymore.

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