If you followed Michael Tracey over the weekend, you know what Matt is going to discuss with him on this evening’s “Today’s News” livestream: Jim Acosta suggesting that he and Tracey “step outside.” Tracey took him up on the offer, but Acosta didn’t show. It all started after Michael tried to ask Miami Herald reporter Julie K. Brown about a February social media post:

Brown claims Michael was “screaming at her,” while Tracey says she’s a “historic liar … All the more reason to toss her bogus Epstein Reporting in the trash can.”

We’ll also be joined by a witness to the confrontation.



Of course, something far more serious occurred Saturday night — shots were fired at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner with President Trump and numerous Cabinet officials in attendance. Cole Tomas Allen is now charged with attempting to assassinate President Trump.

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