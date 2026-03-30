Racket News

Racket News

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John Linder's avatar
John Linder
2m

May I suggest that you put your "Racket" logo on the top of every distribution? I saw "Today's News" and was deleting it as I notice Racket Staff in smaller print. I get a lot of "news" that I did not subscribe to and delete it all.

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roktaw's avatar
roktaw
29m

Ohhhhh yeahhhhhhh

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