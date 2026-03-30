"Today's News" Livestream at 6:30 PM ET
We'll followup on a UK scandal that involves spying on Racket and other journalists
Matt Taibbi and Michael Tracey will discuss the APCO/Labour Together scandal in the UK, in which a Keir Starmer-aligned group commissioned an investigation into Matt and other journalists. Matt reported on this scandal last month. The man who ordered that oppo research, Josh Simons, has since resigned as a government minister. Over the weekend, Simons gave the BBC his version of events. Matt and Michael will break that down and more, coming up at 6:30 p.m. ET.
You can check in at @mtaibbi, or here:
May I suggest that you put your "Racket" logo on the top of every distribution? I saw "Today's News" and was deleting it as I notice Racket Staff in smaller print. I get a lot of "news" that I did not subscribe to and delete it all.
Ohhhhh yeahhhhhhh