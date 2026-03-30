Matt Taibbi and Michael Tracey will discuss the APCO/Labour Together scandal in the UK, in which a Keir Starmer-aligned group commissioned an investigation into Matt and other journalists. Matt reported on this scandal last month. The man who ordered that oppo research, Josh Simons, has since resigned as a government minister. Over the weekend, Simons gave the BBC his version of events. Matt and Michael will break that down and more, coming up at 6:30 p.m. ET.

You can check in at @mtaibbi, or here:

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